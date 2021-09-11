New What If…? Poster Showcases Zombie Doctor Strange

The fifth episode of Marvel’s What If…? asked the question “What If… Zombies?!,” and it’s the second episode of the series to feature a bleak ending for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The character turned evil in the previous episode, “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands,” and the latest saw him as one of the many Avengers who fell victim to the zombie fate. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios shared a look at some new What If…? posters featuring the zombie versions of Hawkeye and Captain America. Today, they shared another new poster featuring zombie Doctor Strange.

“14,000,605 outcomes, but how many have zombies? 🤔 Awaken the undead in the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ @WhatIf…?, now streaming on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the new poster in the post below:

The latest episode of What If…? featured the return of many MCU actors ranging from Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) to Paul Bettany (Vision), but some of the characters were replaced with new voice actors, including Spider-Man. You can check out the full list of Marvel stars who are returning to play their characters in the animated series below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

As for Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch will be seen on the big screen at the end of the year in Spider-Man: No Way Home before reprising his role once again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year. Recently, he spoke with the Variety Awards Circut Podcast and teased that the new Spider-Man movie will be controversial.

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch shared. “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

