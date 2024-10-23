New X-Men Age of Apocalypse Funko Pops Up for Pre-Order

x-men funko pops

Funko just dropped a new wave of X-Men Funko Pops, including an awesome Pop Comic Cover. The collection includes X-Men villain Apocalypse, the teleport-ress Blink, and the flame-filled solar-powered hero Sunfire! The Comic Cover Pop is inspired by the iconic cover from X-Men: Alpha (1995) #1 as its background with a Weapon X Wolverine figure front and center. Check out the details for the Pops below.

X-Men: Alpha (1995) #1 sets the stage for the coming story, introducing the dystopian future that Apocalypse is now in control of, showing us the disastrous effects that Legion’s time-traveling has caused. The heroes in today’s Funko drop band together as part of Magneto’s X-Men to try to save their reality and end Apocalypse’s reign. New characters are introduced as part of the Age of Apocalypse storyline while others find themselves in completely new scenarios in this unusual reality. The new storyline affected multiple X-Men titles, changing them completely to reflect their new reality.

The Age of Apocalypse storyline is one of the most popular of the X-Men stories, most recognized for its unique character designs and renditions as well as its dark and gritty themes. The stakes were particularly high in this universe, with our X-Men having to battle it out against the incredibly powerful Apocalypse. One of the best aspects was seeing our characters in completely new situations – such as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacey’s position as the leaders of the human resistance.

The Age of Apocalypse remains one of the most iconic storylines in X-Men comics history, which is why these additions to the Funko line-up mean so much to fans of the X-Men comics. Hopefully Funko only continues to add more dystopian heroes to their collection.