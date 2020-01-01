Australian Marvel Fan Pulls Off Perfectly Timed “I Am Iron Man” Moment With New Year

New Year’s Eve is officially in full swing, as people around the world are celebrating the beginning of the 2020s. If parties or firework displays aren’t quite your thing, there’s always plenty of movies and TV shows to ring in the new year with, and one fan timed their festivities in a pretty epic way. YouTuber TC Sweaty Ace shared a video of himself celebrating the clock hitting midnight, which he perfectly synced to a key scene in Avengers: Endgame. The video shows Tony Stark/Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) snap in the film’s third act, just as the new year officially began.

As Sweaty Ace revealed in a subsequent Reddit post, he began watching Endgame “around 9:15” in order to hit this moment. So if you also want to ring in the new year with Tony Stark’s snap, there you go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene, and the now-iconic “I am Iron Man” line, have become a frequent topic of conversation since Endgame was released — but apparently went through several iterations.

“When we were putting together the end of the movie, when we shot Tony’s last moment in the first round, we shot a bunch of different options. Robert had different ideas… We give him space to do that,” Endgame editor Jeff Ford explained in an interview. “Joe and Anthony are great about improv. We shot a run of different performances for that last moment. Some of them were crazy. Some of them we would never have used.”

“In that version, Thanos didn’t say anything either. He had the gauntlet. He looked at him like, ‘I got you.’ Snapped. Looked. Couldn’t believe it. Turned to Tony. Tony raised his hand and snapped. It was beautiful. It worked really, really well. But what we found, though, was Thanos needed an arc in Endgame. That arc was his sense of inevitability. The story we’d been telling was that Thanos’ pitch in that movie is ‘no matter how many times you try and stop me, you can travel in time, you can do all these things, you’re never going to win.’ It’s a sense of destiny, of ‘I will always be the one who wins.’ They’re trying to undo destiny. They’re going against what happened. For the movie to have thematic coherence, the end of the movie needed to be Thanos saying, ‘I told you. You cannot win,’ and for Tony to say, ‘But we can’.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.