Official ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Logo Released

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will return in a new sequel, and now Marvel fans have their first look at the logo for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The new logo appeared on the official Spider-Man: Far From Home Facebook page, and features a few differences from the previous version. For starters, most of the early logos for that film gave the Spider-Man text a curved look, as well as bold yellow text with a red drop shadow and stroke. The text Homecoming was written in white and the second O featured the Spider-Man symbol.

For this one, the Spider-Man text is now straight with no curves and features bold red letter with a yellow stroke and blue drop shadow. While they changed up the format there, the same overall format is used on the “Far From Home” bit, and the “O” in “Home” also features the Spidey symbol.

You can check out the new logo above.

It isn’t known how Spider-Man will return to action just yet of course, as the last time we saw him in Avengers: Infinity War he was one of several heroes to fade out of existence. We knew he would be coming back in some capacity, as the sequel has been known about for some time, but we won’t find out how he returns until next year’s Avengers 4.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the fifth collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios, who worked out a deal that allowed Spider-Man to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also leaving the character and his immediate world under the Sony Pictures umbrella. That’s why we can get a Homecoming sequel where Marvel Studios is involved and a Venom film that Marvel can consult on but is not tethered to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The good news is that the deal seems to have worked out for everyone. Marvel Studios gets to use their A Tier character in their movies while Sony got a successful reboot for a money-making machine. Spider-Man: Homecoming cost $175 million to make but brought in over $334 million domestically alone while adding another $545 million internationally for a worldwide box office haul of $880 million.

Much of the Homecoming cast is expected to return for Spider-Man: Far From Home, including Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. The film will also reportedly add Jake Gyllenhaal, Cobie Smulders, and Numan Acar to the cast, and will be directed once more by Jon Watts.

So, what do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments!