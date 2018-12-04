‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Releases A Heavenly New Poster

Deadpool has ascended into the heavens in the brand new poster for Once Upon A Deadpool, and he’s brought some interesting Angels with him.

The new Once Upon A Deadpool poster shows Wade Wilson leading the heavenly hosts, which includes Fred Savage with a triangle and a huge array of Angels rocking a variety of instruments. Sure you see Angels with trumpets all the time, but rarely with trombones, saxophones, tubas, flutes, and well, triangles.

The “Yule Believe in Miracles” completes the poster, which you can see below.

Call it a comeback. #OnceUponADeadpool, in theaters December 12th. pic.twitter.com/XOjIHwGWSw — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) December 4, 2018

Once Upon A Deadpool will open up the already successful Deadpool 2 to a new audience, who haven’t been allowed to see it in theaters due to the film’s R-Rating. Fox has been waiting to do a PG-13 version of Deadpool for a while now, but Reynolds explained he wasn’t going for it until charity and Fred Savage was part of the deal.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Reynolds said in the original press release. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Now fans who are a bit younger can now see Deadpool 2, and honestly more than a few people will go see it solely for the new bits of footage and Fred Savage parts, which of course are a play on his role in the classic The Princess Bride. Either way, it promises to be an experience to remember thanks to Santa Deadpool.

You can read the official description below.

“Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab”

Once Upon A Deadpool hits theaters on December 12th.