‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Has More Than Twenty Minutes of New Footage

The latest trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool reveals how much new footage fans should expect from the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2.

Julian Dennison, who plays Firefist in the film, reveals that the re-release will include over 20 minutes of new footage not previously released into theaters with Deadpool 2.

While Once Upon a Deadpool will mostly a be a version of Deadpool 2 edited to remove content that earned the film its R rating, co-write Paul Wernick previously confirmed that some new footage was shot.

“We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’” Wernick told /Film. “We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has seen Once Upon a Deadpool. Liefeld has been a supporter of R-rated superhero movies but gives the re-release his seal of approval.

“I can now confirm, the most formidable opponent that Deadpool has ever faced is none other than FRED SAVAGE!!” Liefeld shared on Instagram. “Trust me when I tell you that Once Upon A Deadpool contains some of the very best, most vicious humor and unforgettable sequences of any Deadpool film to date. Sure, they could have just assembled a pg-13 airplane cut of the film but, no, Ryan cooked up one of the most daring and insane outings this series has seen. I had no idea what I would experience but when it was over I walked out with some of the very best, funniest and most outrageous moments. Hysterical! This is a huge swing over the fences! Inspiring! Fred Savage vs. Deadpool is a treat for the whole family. I’m taking the entire family back for multiple helpings. Every time I think that this entire live action Deadpool experience couldn’t get any better, it somehow improves upon the last one. Can’t wait to talk about this one more!! Two swords, way up!!

Since the film is going into theaters around the holidays, Fox will contribute a portion of its earnings to charity.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Ryan Reynolds recently said. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Once Upon a Deadpool will open in theaters on December 12th. It will remain in theaters for two weeks, closing its run on Christmas Eve.

Upcoming X-Men movies include Dark Phoenix on June 7, 2019, The New Mutants on August 2, 2019, and Gambit on March 13, 2020.