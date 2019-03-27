‘Avengers: Endgame’ One Month Teaser Released

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters one month from today and Marvel Studios has celebrated by posting a new teaser to their social media platforms celebrating the countdown milestone. Just weeks until the film’s release, the excitement surrounding the upcoming blockbuster is at an all-time high despite minimal marketing effort coming from the studio. To date, Marvel Studios has only released two full-length trailers for the film and a few television spots — all in all, without about three to four minutes of entirely new footage.

With Avengers: Endgame reportedly set to clock in around three hours and two minutes long, fans have only seen roughly 2% of the film through the means of marketing — a fact that seems to confirm Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s previous talk about only showing footage from the very beginning of the flick.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige reveals. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

The fourth MCU film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) amongst others.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

