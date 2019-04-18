Original Six Avengers Spotlighted In New ‘Endgame’ Poster

Avengers: Endgame hype is in full swing, and Marvel Studios has released a look at a brand new poster for the much-anticipated flick. The poster was created by Rich Davies and art agency Poster Posse, and features the original six Avengers. It doesn’t feature full portraits like most posters though, instead going for a sleeker design that splits it up and showcases each character’s arsenal of iconic weapons, and it’s simply gorgeous.

Hulk’s fist leads the way followed by Captain America and his shield. Thor holds Stormbreaker while Black Widow races forward with her electroshock batons. Iron Man charges up his gauntlet while Hawkeye sizes up a target with an arrow, and each one gets a different color palette that sets them apart but also looks stunning when taken as a whole.

You can check out the new poster below. “Here’s your look at the Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame inspired poster by artist @Turksworks”

Here’s your look at the Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame inspired poster by artist @Turksworks pic.twitter.com/imMZzZRQrQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2019

You can find Poster Posse on Twitter here, while Rich Davies can be found here.

As for Avengers, it isn’t like it needed more hype. The film will bring the first 10 years of movies to an epic close, closing the chapter of Phases 1 through 3 while also setting up Phase 4 and the future to come. Fans will see if their favorite fallen heroes like Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and more make it back to the world of the living, and also see the reuniting of the original Avengers, along with some new additions like Captain Marvel to even the odds against Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet.

So yeah, expectations are high, both from a movie standpoint and the box office view. Avengers: Infinity War pulled in $678 million domestically and $2 billion worldwide. Disney and Marvel Studios are expecting a similar box office haul for Endgame, if not higher, but for that, we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

