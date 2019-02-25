Oscars In Memoriam Includes Stan Lee

Moments ago, the Academy Awards aired their annual In Memoriam segment, which included a nod to the late Stan Lee. You can watch the full In Memoriam video above.

Along with Lee, some of the other late entertainers included in the segment included Bernardo Bertolucci, Margot Kidder, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds, Kitty O’Neil, Anne V. Coates, Will Vinton, Milos Forman, and Penny Marshall.

Often times credited as being one of those instrumental in turning Marvel into the multi-platform conglomerate it is today, Lee first got involved with comics when he was hired as an assistant at Marvel Comics predecessor Timely Comics in 1939.

Rising through the ranks, Lee gave up writing funny books in 1972 so that he could assume the role of publisher, a position he held into the 1990s, when he left Marvel completely. In a post-Marvel world, Lee’s personal brand was big enough to support his various ventures, such as POW! Entertainment.

When all is said and done, Lee helped create hundreds of characters for Marvel, including the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Fantastic Four, and the five original X-Men and some of their biggest adversaries like Magneto and company.

Lee passed away last November at the age of 95.

