Oscars 2020: Marvel Fans Furious 1917 Beat Avengers: Endgame For Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame might have been the most ambitious crossover in cinematic history, but it didn’t bring home the Oscar for best Visual Effects. Fans online are absolutely broken up about it. At first some people wanted Robert Downey Jr. to get a nomination for his time as Iron Man in the film. But, that wasn’t meant to be. If ever there was one area that Endgame absolutely could have delivered an Academy Award, it was in visual effect. The entire film hinges on all the disparate elements coming together to form something that people can watch and lose themselves in.

Instead, what people have had to confront in the wake of the loss is critics of the Marvel movie repeating refrains from Martin Scorsese’s comments in that Empire interview last week. Back then he said, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then he doubled down on Popcorn with Peter Travers. Scorsese said, “It might be cinema to the kids seeing those films, but I don’t get it. Or least let me put it this way: I’ve seen one or two, that’s enough. Because it’s the same thing over and over, you know?”

Down goes Avengers: Endgame! The MCU’s only #Oscars nomination loses to 1917 in the VFX category. pic.twitter.com/VLQDrGFtGs — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 10, 2020

He would continue, “I think what makes cinema, to me… ultimately, it’s something that, for some reason, stays with you so that a few years later you can watch it again. Or ten years later you watch it again, and it’s different. In other words, there’s more to learn about yourself, or about life. That’s interesting.”

But, the venerated filmmaker wasn’t done with that. He also argued that the genre is taking over theaters. “I looked at the theaters, and most of the theaters are playing superhero films. I said, ‘So what’s left? Do we have any theaters left for a movie? Those movies are fine, it’s not my thing, and I’ve tried over the years to watch some of the stuff. And I lost interest, a great deal of interest. But in any event, I thought it was time for us to think about, what constitutes cinema?”

Check out some of the responses from fans right here:

So upsetting

ROBBED

AVENGERS ENDGAME WAS FUCKING ROBBED MAN pic.twitter.com/G4j63lRCtM — Rodney Nava (@rodneyn95) February 10, 2020

P O R T A L S

Avengers endgame deseves the award only because this scene #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uBbVlyOJG3 — ✨j h u l i a na ✨ (@jhulivonschoett) February 10, 2020

People mad

1917 beat AVENGERS ENDGAME for best visual effects? bye pic.twitter.com/Qq87JayBrd — ryan (@avngerfury) February 10, 2020

BUT THE VISUALS

1917 deserves the win for cinematography & sound mixing BUT Avengers Endgame deserved to win for visuals. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/kfka0qSYhB — Mrs Shang-Chi (@ShangChiFan) February 10, 2020

just mad