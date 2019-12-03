Avengers: Endgame and The Irishman on Oscars Shortlist for Best VFX

It looks like the Marvel and Martin Scorsese dispute will at least carry on through the Academy Awards, thanks to the inclusion of one movie from each side of the aisle in at least one category. In a shortlist of movies in consideration for Best Visual Effects (via TheWrap), both Avengers: Endgame and Netflix’s The Irishman have made the first shortlist. In total, 20 movies made the initial tally before it’s cut in half by the end of the year. The list of ten due by January will then be cut in half again, resulting in the final five nominees for the visual effects Oscar. All nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced January 13, 2020.

In addition to Avengers: Endgame, both other Marvel Cinematic Universe releases this year (Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home) also made the shortlist. Disney’s odds are looking good, as Aladdin, Dumbo, and the “live-action” The Lion King remake also made the list. You can see all 20 movies below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Aladdin

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Dumbo

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ford v Ferrari

Gemini Man

The Irishman

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Lion King

Men in Black: International

Midway

1917

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate

Oscar-winner Martin Scorsese helmed The Irishman for Netflix and has been an outspoken critic against Marvel movies. His most recent comments come from a podcast with Rolling Stones’ Peter Travers, where he says he simply doesn’t “get” the genre. “It might be cinema to the kids seeing those films, but I don’t get it,” Scorsese said. “Or least let me put it this way: I’ve seen one or two, that’s enough. Because it’s the same thing over and over, you know?”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+ while The Irishman can be seen on Netflix.

Out of the shortlist, which movies do you think should get the nominations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!