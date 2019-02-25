Oscars: Internet Reacts to Marvel Studios’ First Academy Awards Win

The Internet is celebrating Marvel Studios’ first Academy Awards wins.

Black Panther is cleaning up at the Oscars, having won awards for costume design and production design early in the night. While many Marvel Studios awards have earned Academy Awards nominations in the past, Black Panther is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that has actually taken home any of Hollywood’s biggest prizes. It didn’t take long for Marvel Entertainment to acknowledge the big moment on their official Twitter account:

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther on their Academy Award win for Best Costume Design! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qbcF4CzjOz — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 25, 2019

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther on their Academy Award win for Best Production Design! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AtNYl38AJZ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 25, 2019

Of course, Black Panther‘s big wins earned some big reactions from the Marvel faithful, many of whom were happy to see Marvel Studios take home some Oscars after years of futility.

Bringing the world of Wakanda to life is no small undertaking. There’s so much thoughtful world building in every scene, and this is incredibly well deserved. #BlackPanther #Oscars pic.twitter.com/x7Jy4y72uV — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) February 25, 2019

These Black Panther wins are the best part of this BHM, these black women are so excellent and they deserrrrveeee pic.twitter.com/PzokIoRV7c — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) February 25, 2019

Are you celebrating the big Marvel Studios wins? Do you think that Black Panther is going to bring home the Best Picture Oscar tonight? Let us know in the comment section!

