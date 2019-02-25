Oscars: Trevor Noah Jabs Mel Gibson With ‘Black Panther’ Wakanda Forever Joke

“Even backstage, Mel Gibson came up to me like, Wakanda Forever. He said another word after that, but the Wakanda part was nice.” – @TrevorNoah #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7Tzc9AZCxs — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) February 25, 2019

While presenting Black Panther to the crowd at the Academy Awards earlier tonight, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took a jab at Mel Gibson.

“Even he came up to me backstage and said ‘Wakanda forever,’” Noah joked. “He said another word after that, but the ‘Wakanda forever’ part was nice.”

The joke was a jab at previous audio that surfaced years ago of Gibson going on a racist rant.

Introducing Black Panther on behalf of Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler, Noah actually had a cameo role in the now-Oscar-winning film as the voice for the artificial intelligence Wakanda used in their flying ships. As of this writing, Black Panther has won Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

It’s lost Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing to Bohemian Rhapsody and it’s still nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Song, and Best Original Music Score.

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Black Panther has a shot of walking away with Best Picture? If not Black Panther, which film do you think will win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

