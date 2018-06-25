Peyton Reed Explains How Marvel Split Paul Rudd’s Time Between Ant-Man & Avengers

While Paul Rudd will be appearing in next month’s Ant-Man and The Wasp, he also had Avengers 4 duties while filming it, and managing that split was a bit of a challenge for Peyton Reed.

Reed is the director of both Ant-Man and the sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp, but the sequel held some new challenges. One of those was managing Rudd’s time between this movie and his time in Avengers 4. ComicBook.com’s Jamie Lovett was on hand during a recent set visit when Reed revealed how they handled that challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Scheduling-wise, uh, you know, it’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge we knew was going to be there,” Reed said. “It’s made easier, obviously, by the fact that we’re all down here on this Pinewood campus all working together. There’s behind the scenes shuffling and scheduling stuff, but so far, it hasn’t impacted us. I know in October there are some big dates coming up for Paul, but so far it’s been fine. So far I have not felt the impact of the other movie.”

In fact, Reed has enjoyed having sort of autonomy when it comes to the Ant-Man movies, which is partly due to where they’ve fallen on the scheduled.

“But it definitely is that feel of, you know, of the first movie we came out in the wake of Avengers: Age of Ultron which was, you know, that was the sequel to Avengers. It’s Age of Ultron and so we could kind of be working in this little corner and it feels the same way again because now we’re coming out right after Infinity War and again, I like that. I personally feel that’s the position I want to be in. I think it’s, it’s good.”

Ant-Man didn’t really have much to do with the greater arc of Avengers and Age of Ultron, though since then Ant-Man has found himself a bigger part of the grander MCU thanks to Civil War. Because of how that ended Scott Lang finds himself making a deal with the government and starts out this film on house arrest.

By film’s end, there will also probably at least a small link to Infinity War, as both Lang and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) are set to appear there next.

You can find out everything we learned on the set right here!

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.