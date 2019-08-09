Pivotal Avengers: Endgame Moment Gets Reimagined as Epic GTA Fail

While the Avengers managed to save not only the world but also their friends who had been snapped out of existence by Thanos in Endgame, that doesn’t mean there weren’t some bumps along the way. One of the biggest surprises came when the Avengers went back in time to the battle of New York from the first Avengers movie, though most of the plan went quite smoothly. That was until a stairwell door met the might of an annoyed Hulk and knocked Iron Man backward, almost knocking him out in the process but also causing the case with the Tesseract to fly towards Loki. Now that scene has received its very own Grand Theft Auto V style fail sequence, and it’s delightful.

As fans know, the case held the Tesseract (otherwise known as the Space Stone), and Tony Star was almost out of the building safe and sound when he got hit by a door that had been slammed by the Hulk. That sent him tumbling and the case sailing right by Loki’s feet. At this point, Loki was shackled, but no one else around him noticed the case, so he opened it and found the Tesseract, using it to teleport himself away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video shows the moment where Stark realizes what just happened and that all might be lost. It’s the perfect spot for the Mission Failed text to hit, and underneath it says “The Tesseract Was Lost”. The footage goes black and white and slows just like the game, and then goes to Thor looking around panicked.

It’s perfect, and you can check out the video above.

You can watch Avengers: Endgame as many times as you want now that it’s on home video, and you can find the rundown on all of the included special features below.

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame is available on home video now.