Play-Doh and Marvel Launch New Action Figure and Playset Line, Features Spider-Man, Hulk, Venom, and More (Exclusive)

Play-Doh has always been a great way to tap into kids' imagination and allow them to create anything they want, and now a new collaboration with Marvel will open up those possibilities even more. We've got your first look at Play-Doh and Marvel's new line of action figures and playsets, which include individual bendy action figures that allow you to mold things like armor, accessories, villains, and more to bring your epic battle to life. Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America each come with special accessories that you can use in your battles, but you can also use them to help create new items, and this is taken even further in Hulk's playset, which allows you to create Tanks, Trucks, barrels, and even M.O.D.O.K! The Iron Man set goes even further, and you can check out the full line of Play-Doh Marvel figures and playsets on Walmart's landing page right here. You can find more photos of the different sets on the next slide.

As mentioned above, Iron Man's Armor Maker Lab goes above and beyond, allowing you to give Iron Man three different sets of armor, and the set even features lights and sounds as you create. You can then add accessories like wings and even different arc reactors, and you can get an up-close look at all the details on the next slide. You can also find the official description below.

PLAY-DOH MARVEL IRON MAN ARMOR MAKER LAB

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/MSRP: $29.99/Available: Walmart.com on 6/1/24)

Activate kids' imaginations with the Play-Doh Marvel Iron Man Armor Maker Lab! With this immersive

kids playset, kids can choose 1 of 3 different armor molds to power up the 4-inch bendy Iron Man action figure. Plug the mold into the set and clamp it into place around the figure, load the chamber with Play-Doh compound, then press the lever to activate 13 different sound effects and lights and mold armor right onto the figure! Use the Play-Doh tools and molds to create accessories like Repulsor blasts, wings, and additional armor pieces for the Iron Man toy. This Play-Doh kit includes 8 ounces of modeling compound; and 2-ounce cans of red and gold and 1-ounce cans of silver, black, white, and light blue. Playsets like the Iron Man Armor Maker Lab make a great gift for boys and girls who love Marvel action figures, kids' arts and crafts, and pretend play toys. 3 AA Batteries are required.

Let me know what you think of the new line! You can talk all things toys and Marvel with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!