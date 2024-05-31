Play-Doh and Marvel Launch New Action Figure and Playset Line, Features Spider-Man, Hulk, Venom, and More (Exclusive)
Marvel and Play-Doh's new action figure and playsets line features Black Panther, Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America!
Play-Doh has always been a great way to tap into kids' imagination and allow them to create anything they want, and now a new collaboration with Marvel will open up those possibilities even more. We've got your first look at Play-Doh and Marvel's new line of action figures and playsets, which include individual bendy action figures that allow you to mold things like armor, accessories, villains, and more to bring your epic battle to life. Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America each come with special accessories that you can use in your battles, but you can also use them to help create new items, and this is taken even further in Hulk's playset, which allows you to create Tanks, Trucks, barrels, and even M.O.D.O.K! The Iron Man set goes even further, and you can check out the full line of Play-Doh Marvel figures and playsets on Walmart's landing page right here. You can find more photos of the different sets on the next slide.
As mentioned above, Iron Man's Armor Maker Lab goes above and beyond, allowing you to give Iron Man three different sets of armor, and the set even features lights and sounds as you create. You can then add accessories like wings and even different arc reactors, and you can get an up-close look at all the details on the next slide. You can also find the official description below.
PLAY-DOH MARVEL IRON MAN ARMOR MAKER LAB
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/MSRP: $29.99/Available: Walmart.com on 6/1/24)
Activate kids' imaginations with the Play-Doh Marvel Iron Man Armor Maker Lab! With this immersive
kids playset, kids can choose 1 of 3 different armor molds to power up the 4-inch bendy Iron Man action figure. Plug the mold into the set and clamp it into place around the figure, load the chamber with Play-Doh compound, then press the lever to activate 13 different sound effects and lights and mold armor right onto the figure! Use the Play-Doh tools and molds to create accessories like Repulsor blasts, wings, and additional armor pieces for the Iron Man toy. This Play-Doh kit includes 8 ounces of modeling compound; and 2-ounce cans of red and gold and 1-ounce cans of silver, black, white, and light blue. Playsets like the Iron Man Armor Maker Lab make a great gift for boys and girls who love Marvel action figures, kids' arts and crafts, and pretend play toys. 3 AA Batteries are required.
Let me know what you think of the new line! You can talk all things toys and Marvel with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!
Black Panther Cutting Claws Set
PLAY-DOH MARVEL BLACK PANTHER CUTTING CLAWS
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/MSRP: $9.99/Available: Walmart.com on 6/1/24)
Power up kids' imaginations with the Play-Doh Marvel Black Panther Cutting Claws playset! The 4-inch bendy action figure with wiggly flexible arms and legs and Play-Doh accessories let kids play out epic stories. Imagine readying for battle with Play-Doh armor, slashing through obstacles with the retracting claw tool, and capturing Play-Doh Outrider baddies. Attach the cutting claws tool to the figure's arm to gear up for battle and slash apart Play-Doh obstacles. Use the book mold and 2 ounces of Play-Doh cans to create armor upgrades for the Black Panther figure or a mini-Outrider for imaginary battles. This Play-Doh kit is great for kid fans of SuperHero figures, arts and crafts activities, and sensory play.
Captain America Stamping Shield Set
PLAY-DOH MARVEL CAPTAIN AMERICA STAMPING SHIELD
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/MSRP: $9.99/Available: Walmart.com on 6/1/24)
Power up kids' imaginations with the Play-Doh Marvel Captain America Stamping Shield playset! The 4-inch bendy action figure with wiggly flexible arms and legs and Play-Doh accessories let kids play out epic stories. Imagine battling a Play-Doh Ultron, flying over the city with a Play-Doh jetpack, and capturing baddies as you roll the Stamping Shield tool. Attach the Captain America shield tool to the figure's hand, flatten out some Play-Doh compound, and roll the shield's edge through the compound to stamp stars. Use the book mold and 2 ounces of Play-Doh cans to create an attachable jetpack and shield for the Captain America figure, or make a mini Play-Doh Ultron for imaginary battles. This Play-Doh kit is great for kid fans of SuperHero figures, arts and crafts activities, and sensory play.
Spider-Man Thwip Squisher
PLAY-DOH MARVEL SPIDER-MAN THWIP SQUISHER
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/MSRP: $9.99/Available: Walmart.com on 6/1/24)
Power up kids' imaginations with the Play-Doh Marvel Spider-Man Thwip Squisher playset! The 4-inch bendy action figure and Play-Doh accessories let kids play out epic stories. Imagine battling villains with Play-Doh web splats and spider drones, flying over the city with Play-Doh web wings, and capturing baddies as you squeeze Play-Doh webs from the Thwip Squisher tool. Customize the Spider-Man action figure's chest logo or imagine other upgrades to his suit. Kids can also power up their Play-Doh Spider-Man experience using the book mold to create attachable web wings, web splat accessories, or spider drones. These Play-Doh Spider-Man toys for boys and girls come with 2 ounces of classic Play-Doh modeling compound. This Play-Doh kit is great for kid fans of SuperHero figures, arts and crafts activities, and sensory play.
Spider-Man Launch & Slice Battle Set
PLAY-DOH MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LAUNCH & SLICE BATTLE
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/MSRP: $19.99/Available: Walmart.com on 6/1/24)
The storytelling power is in kids' hands with the Play-Doh Marvel Spider-Man Launch & Slice Battle toyset! This playset comes with 2 awesomely bendy and flexible 4-inch Venom and Spider-Man figures and customizable Play-Doh accessories that let kids play out their own epic stories! Use the pretend safe to mold money, gems, and gold bars for Venom to steal, then imagine the Spider-Man figure swooping in to save the day with a Play-Doh web shield and his awesome giant web launcher! The roller helps kids roll out Play-Doh compound to the right thickness so they can stamp it with the web launcher, then press the button to release the web and capture Venom. Uh oh, Venom is using his attachable Play-Doh scissors to slice through the web! The battle begins again! This Play-Doh kit includes 5 ounces of modeling compound; 1-ounce can of green and black, a 1-ounce dual-color can of red and yellow, and a 2-ounce dual-color can of white with a web pattern! Playsets like the Spider-Man Launch & Slice Battle set make great gifts for boys and girls who love pretend play toys, arts and crafts, and Super Hero figures.
Hulk Smash & Squish Playset
PLAY-DOH MARVEL HULK SMASH & SQUISH PLAYSET
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/MSRP: $19.99/Available: Walmart.com on 6/1/24)
Shape a whole world of play and activate kids' imaginations with the Play-Doh Marvel Hulk Smash & Squish Playset! This toy includes a bendy, 5-inch Hulk action figure and awesome Play-Doh accessories that let kids play out epic stories. Use the 360-degree Play-Doh press and the 3 attachable molds to create Play-Doh tanks, trucks, a M.O.D.O.K. figure, I-beams, pipes, tubes, hexagonal strips and more. Equip the Hulk figure with his power suit so he can smash and squish the Play-Doh shapes! This Play-Doh set comes with 5 ounces of modeling compound; three 1-ounce Play-Doh cans in red, blue, and orange; plus a 2-ounce dual-color can of green with a yellow radioactive symbol! Kids who love Hulk toys, SuperHero figures, kids' arts and crafts, and pretend play toys will love this imagination playset.
Iron Man Armor Maker Lab
