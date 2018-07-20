‘The Predator’ and ‘Iron Man 3’ Director Throws Shade at ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Predator director Shane Black is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having helmed Iron Man 3 and rang in the new era after The Avengers. But that doesn’t mean he’s blinded by his fandom.

While hyping his new film at San Diego Comic-Con, Black took a shot at the most successful film of the year, Avengers: Infinity War. The director targeted his criticism toward the threat of Thanos, who was ably handling some of the strongest attacks of the Avengers before getting punched out by Spider-Man.

“One moment there’s a train coming at him he can turn it into a flock of birds,” Black said during Hall H presentation for The Predator. “The next minute Spider-Man is coming at him and he’s like, ‘Oh, my eyes! It’s got webbing!’ I loved the movie, it’s just, the kid had to do something, so…”

While some fans might not agree with that assessment, it does line up with how the movie presents Thanos. Of course, Spider-Man has the benefit of hopping through Doctor Strange’s portals to catch the Mad Titan off guard, but he’s still little more than an agile teenager kicking a giant in the face.

Based on how Thanos is presented throughout the film, whether he’s fighting Thor or Hulk or all of the Avengers combined, being bested by Spidey — no matter how short the duration — is still kind of weak for a guy who eventually wipes out half the universe.

Of course, that does say a lot about Spider-Man and how he’s able get a few licks in on the Mad Titan.

Black has earned an opportunity to point out some discrepancies in Marvel Studios’ most successful film. His film did hit the $1 billion mark, after all. But Iron Man 3 is also a divisive film among fans, and one of the first ones to go into production after Marvel Studios’ purchase by Disney was completely finalized.

So while a person in a glass house should never cast stones, it’s probably all love in the Marvel Studios family. But if The Predator is loaded with nonsensical moments, we hope the Russo Brothers won’t be above throwing some shade of their own.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on Digital HD on July 31st, and later on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.