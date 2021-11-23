Previous Spider-Man Directors Rumored to Help on No Way Home Plot Details

While there are still plenty of mysteries about Spider-Man: No Way Home for fans to speculate about and pick apart as the weeks run down until the film hits theaters, there is one thing that trailers and footage from the eagerly-anticipated film have made a certainty. Villains from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield starring Spider-Man films will be a part of Tom Holland’s third outing and now a new rumor suggests that the directors of those films had a hand in helping with some of the details for Spider-Man: No Way Home.



According to The Cosmic Circus (via The Direct), the production team for Spider-Man: No Way Home consulted with directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb about the characters from their films in order to complete their backstories for the MCU. While this is just a rumor, if true, it not only makes sense but offers some clarity to one of the more puzzling things to come out of the most recently-released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.



The most recently-released trailer featured a line from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) noting how the villains from the multiverse – meaning Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, the ones from the other Spider-Man films – all died fighting Spider-Man. As fans may recall, that’s not exactly true as Lizard (Rhys Ifans) didn’t die in The Amazing Spider-Man. However, it’s possible that in the world that film takes place in, perhaps that does end up being Lizard’s ultimate fate, something that Webb would be able to elucidate for Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Jon Watts. Furthermore, Raimi’s involvement in No Way Home would also make a bit of sense considering that he’s directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



Of course, if Raimi and Webb filled in details about the villains, they also likely fleshed out the details of their takes on Spider-Man and what happened after their films ended as well. And considering that it’s already heavily speculated that both Maguire and Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would especially make sense for both filmmakers to consult as well.



Fortunately, fans don’t have too much longer to wait to find out what the stories for the Spider-Man villains are or if Maguire and Garfield’s takes on Spidey will appear in the upcoming MCU film. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to open in theaters on December 17th.