Spider-Man Fans Are Debating Who All Dies After New No Way Home Trailer

A new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped on Tuesday and while it gave fans quite a bit more to get excited about, like the returns of Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, it also gave fans some major questions. Among those questions is a pretty grim subject: who all will die in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Now, fans are debating the question on social media, looking to the trailer for clues as they come up with their best theories about who will make it out of the third MCU Spidey film alive and who simply won’t.



At the heart of why “who dies” is such a discussion topic are a few major moments in the trailer. The first is a comment from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) about how the villains from the “multiverse” – meaning those familiar villains from other Spider-Man films – all died fighting Spider-Man while the second is the scene at the end where MJ (Zendaya) is falling from some scaffolding with Spider-Man diving down to try to save her. Both of those things bring up some big questions – especially since some fans have pointed out that Lizard (Rhys Ifans) didn’t die in The Amazing Spider-Man but instead ends up in prison – but the questions don’t just extend to the villains or MJ.



Some fans have also pointed out that MJ falling seems almost like a perfect setup for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man to save her, and in doing so somehow make personal amends to himself for not having been able to save Gwen Stacy. Others have pointed out other moments in the trailer, including one where it could be interpreted that Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is in danger while others have suggested that some of the footage intimates that Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) could die.



And there’s also the suggestion that in the end, it will be Holland’s Spider-Man who dies, potentially in some large sacrifice to save those he loves and the multiverse. Several fans have pointed out that the character has had a similar trajectory as Tony Stark/Iron Man in other MCU films.



Whoever ends up not making it out of Spider-Man: No Way Home alive, the film is certainly set up to be the biggest challenge Holland’s Spider-Man has faced personally to date – and with a month until the film hits theaters, fans have plenty more time to theorize how it will all play out.



Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.