Professor X To Appear In Final Season of ‘Legion’

With the third season of Legion slated to be the show’s last, Noah Hawley and company are wanting to go out with a bang. As a part of FX’s stop on this year’s TCA tour, Hawley announced that the legendary founder of the X-Men will, in fact, end up appearing in the final season.

In a tweet released by the official Legion account, it was revealed earlier tonight that Harry Lloyd would play Professor Charles Xavier in the upcoming

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noah Hawley is pleased to announce two guest castings for the final year of #LegionFX Stephanie Corneliussen will play David Haller’s mother, “Gabrielle,” and Harry Lloyd will play his father, “Professor X.” — Legion (@LegionFX) February 5, 2019

Teased throughout the previous two seasons — even going the length to show the character’s iconic wheel chair — this will be the first time the character appears in the flesh. Lloyd — probably best known for his role as Viserys Targaryen in Game of Thrones — will be the third live-action actor to play the adult version of the character behind Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy.

According to the tweet, it appears Lloyd will only serve in a guest capacity.

Hawley has teased the inclusion of Professor X as early as season one, so fans should be relieved to find out the character will make an appearance before the show wraps up.

“I think that’s something we’re definitely going to approach,” Hawley said about Xavier’s inclusion. “It’s a creative conversation, but it’s also a sort of corporate conversation, you know, on some level, in terms of the movie studio and their relationship to the X-Men and the characters they want in the movies and want to protect potentially.”

When the show was initially renewed for season three, FX original programming head Eric Schrier revealed his pleasure in working with Hawley on the series.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” Schrier said when the renewal was first announced announced. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Professor X make his Legion debut? What do you think of FX’s casting of the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Legion Season Three is set to debut later this year.