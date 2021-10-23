Pulse Con 2021: Marvel Legends Figure Reveals and Pre-Orders

Hasbro’s Pulse Con 2021 event concludes today, October 23rd, but the list of new collectibles continues to grow. Of course, no Pulse Con event would be complete without additions to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends lineup, and we have the complete breakdown ready for you right here.

The wave includes a Captain America two-pack of 6-inch figures featuring Steve Rogers from Avengers: Endgame alongside his successor Sam Wilson as he appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Solider series on Disney+. There’s also X-Men figures from the ’90s animated series in VHS box covers, Retro figures, 375 figures, and more.

Pre-orders will be available here at Entertainment Earth starting at 2pm PT/5pm ET today, October 23rd with free shipping in the US unless otherwise indicated in the list below. Again, today is the second and final day of Hasbro’s Pulse Con 2021 event. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases for Star Wars, Power Rangers, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and more right here via our Pulse Con master list.

Marvel Legends 6-Inch Captain America Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson Action Figure 2-Pack

Marvel Legends Series 1 6-Inch Captain America Figure

Marvel Legends Series 1 6-Inch Iron Man Figure

Marvel Legends 6-Inch Winter Soldier Action Figure

Marvel Legends Retro Scarlet Witch 6-Inch Action Figure

Marvel Legends Retro Vision (White) 6-Inch Action Figure

Marvel Legends Series 3.75-Inch Retro X-Men Multipack Figures (Wolverine and Phoenix) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men Animated Series VHS Wolverine 90s Animated Series Figure -Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive



Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men ’90s Animated Series VHS Jubilee Figure – Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive

Marvel Legends Retro 3.75-Inch 375 Falcon Figure – Coming in 2022

Marvel Legends Retro 3.75-Inch 375 Mr. Fantastic Figure – Coming in 2022

Marvel Legends Retro 3.75-Inch 375 Venom Figure – Coming in 2022

On a related note, Funko and Marvel recently expanded on their Year of the Shield Pop figure series with Old Man Steve Rogers as he appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Pre-orders for this exclusive figure went live here on Amazon and sold out in a heartbeat – but they will be back. Keep tabs on that link for a restock.

In Avengers: Endgame, we learned that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) traveled back in time and lived a happy, peaceful life with Peggy Carter. In the final moments of the film, Old Man Steve passes his shield on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who eventually took on the role of Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.