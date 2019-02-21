Eminem Tells Netflix They Are Blowing It Over Cancelling ‘The Punisher’

Netflix officially severed their relationship with Marvel Television earlier in the week by officially revealing they’ve canceled The Punisher and Jessica Jones. Even though fans anticipated the move, it was still a stinger and now, a pretty popular musician is upset at the cancellation.

Earlier tonight, Eminem took to Twitter to tell the streaming giant that they were “blowing it” over canceling the Jon Bernthal-led show.

DEAR @NETFLIX, REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!! SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 21, 2019

“Dear Netflix,” Eminem — real name Marshall Mathers — says in the all caps tweeted. “Regarding your cancellation of The Punisher, you are blowing it!”

The Grammy-winning rapper isn’t a stranger to genre films — he released a single for Sony’s Venom last year and he’s previously revealed he would have wanted to be a comic book artist if his rap career didn’t pan out. In fact, the recording artist even appeared in a couple of The Punisher comics in 2009.

As with the cancellation of other Marvel shows, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb teased the characters will live on in some shape, way, or form in the future.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb previously mentioned. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

“These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending],” the producer continued. “Most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day.”

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.

