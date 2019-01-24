‘The Punisher’ EP Wants Kingpin In Season 3

Frank Castle certainly doesn’t quite have the rogue’s gallery of villains that other Marvel characters have — you know, like Spider-Man. The Punisher‘s archnemesis if Billy “Jigsaw” Russo and he’s already made his splash in live-action.

Should The Punisher continue on to a third season, who could Castle (Jon Bernthal) go up against? According to series showrunner and executive producer Steve Lightfoot, an additional season could certainly see the addition of iconic MCU villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

“I think if it were for the show, if it were for Punisher, I would love to get into some of that material between The Punisher and Kingpin,” Lightfoot tells ComicBook.com. “And that’s partly selfish because I love what Daredevil has done with Vincent D’Onofrio, and I would love to work with him, and I think we have some great source material from the two of them going at it.”

Of course, the relationship between Castle and Fisk is already in place after the two first met up in the second season of Daredevil. Should The Punisher come back, we very well could see Castle trying to right his wrongs from his past dealings with the Kingpin of New York City.

Now that Daredevil was sent to the chopping block after an acclaimed third season, D’Onofrio should have some availability open up on his schedule should Lightfoot and company’s show be pushed into production. That’s not stopping the actor from actively promoting the #SaveDaredevil fandom.

“Something authentic about [Daredevil],” he wrote on Twitter. “Odd2say about a super hero series. I think it was all the people. Charlie Cox his integrity&kindness, the writers &our champion [Marvel CCO Joe Quesada]. Our passionate boss Jeph Loeb. I’ll revisit [Daredevil] in my mind&always feel that it is indeed authentic.”

Daredevil star Charlie Cox also went on record echoing the sentiment.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Cox said.. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works,” the actor continued. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

The second season of The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix.