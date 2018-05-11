Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ Casts Annette O’Toole and Corbin Bernsen For Season 2

With the critical success of The Punisher after its first season, Netflix quickly ordered a second season for the Frank Castle show and rushed it straight into production.

Though little has been revealed Castle’s sophomore outing thus far, the show has cast a pair of actors for the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smallville alum Annette O’Toole and Corbin Bernsen (American Gods) will be joining The Punisher as Eliza Schultz and Anderson Schultz, respectively.

Eliza is described as a “conniving, wealthy woman, cut from the same manipulative cloth as her husband, Anderson” while Marvel describes Anderson as “an extremely wealthy man who’s grown accustomed to getting his way. His power and legacy are of prime importance, and he’ll implement less-than legal means to further those ends.”

“We are delighted to have Annette and Corbin join the remarkable talent this season,” Marvel TV Jeph Loeb said in a press release. “Our audience will enjoy them in very unexpected but perfectly cast roles.”

“I’m very excited to have actors of this caliber and talent of Corbin and Annette joining us on Marvel’s The Punisher,” added Punisher executive producer Steve Lightfoot.

O’Toole is most known for her role as Martha Kent throughout the show’s first six seasons. Prior to that, she portrayed Lana Lang in Superman III opposite of the late Christopher Reed.

Bernsen, on the other hand, most recently played Vulcan in American Gods. Some of his other credits include his work as Detective Henry Spencer on the USA comedy Psych as well as baseball star Roger Dorn in the Major League trilogy.

Previously announced cast additions for season two of The Punisher include Josh Stewart (“John Pilgrim”), Floriana Lima (“Krista Dumont”) and Giorgia Whigham (“Amy Bendix”), along with Season 1 returning cast members Jon Bernthal (“Frank Castle”), Ben Barnes (“Billy Russo”), Amber Rose Revah (“Dinah Madani”) and Jason R. Moore (“Curtis Hoyle”).

Marvel’s description of the show reads:

In “Marvel’s The Punisher,” former marine turned vigilante, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) aims to clean up New York City by any means necessary, no matter how lethal the results.

Along with Loeb and Lightfoot, Jim Chory (Luke Cage, Iron Fist) also serves as an executive producer. Lightfoot returns as the series’ showrunner.