‘The Punisher’ Star Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans

Marvel fans were dealt a blow today with Netflix officially cancelling The Punisher, but even with the series at its end, one of its stars is sharing their gratitude for the fans in a heartfelt message.

In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier today, The Punisher star Royce Johnson, who plays Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney, thanked fans for tuning in for the two seasons the series got on Netflix, but more than that, for all of the support they were given even off the screen as well.

“Yeah, that we’re thankful,” Johnson said. “We’re proud of the work that we did, and it may not be the end. Let’s stay hopeful. We all have to move along as actors, and there’s shows that its business. IT’s bigger than us, but we thank you for your support of choosing us to watch, and binge, and just to follow us, and show up at the comic cons, and things of that nature, and giving Jon [Bernthal, who played Frank Castle/Punisher] such praise. I mean, he was born to play this role, and I’m happy that I was a part of the project. And thank you guys, for supporting Marvel and Disney, you know?”

“There’s a lot to watch out there, and you guys chose us,” he continued. “So we’re thankful that we were able to meet you guys’ expectations.”

Earlier today, Netflix released a statement to Deadline revealing the cancellation of both The Punisher and Jessica Jones, the last two of their Marvel Television shows after Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist had all been previously cancelled.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the statement read. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.”

Immediately after the Netflix announcement. Marvel Television president Jeph Loeb teased the future of the shows, though, noting that he was confident they wouldn’t be down long.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” Loeb wrote. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’

“To be continued…!”

While there have not been any definitive plans or even whispers of where, how, or even if the shows and characters might find new life, Johnson himself noted that he thinks that Marvel has “something in store”.

“Yeah, I’ve gotten…one call and two texts, saying, ‘It’s been a great journey,’” Johnson says of the immediate reaction of the show’s cancellation. “We had a nice phone call, a nice chat, saying, ‘Hopefully, we’ll meet again down the line.’ And it would be great if we could meet down the line as those same characters.”

“It would be great,” continues Johnson. “I don’t think that Marvel is the type of company that will sit down and not revamp. It’s got something in store, so I’m wishing for the best with this.”

What do you think? Are you sad The Punisher was cancelled? Do you think it will be back, perhaps on another streaming service?

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix. Johnson also appears in the 17 episodes of Daredevil, another show that’s streaming in its entirety on Netflix.