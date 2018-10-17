Alternate Ant-Man Quantum Realm Suit Revealed

Marvel Studios artist Andy Park shared an alternate look at Scott Lang’s quantum realm suit for Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp follow. Major spoilers!

In the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang would venture into the quantum realm in search of healing particles. Ultimately, he would end up trapped down there for an amount of time fans have not learned of yet. However, the suit almost looked a bit different, with Park’s alternate design having been submitted for director Peyton Reed’s consideration.

Ant-Man alternate suit I designed on #AntManandtheWasp An early idea was floating around that Scott might be going to the Quantum Realm so Peyton wanted me to come up with a Quantum suit & being able to see that pretty Rudd face too😁 Get the movie on digital/Blu-ray today!! pic.twitter.com/LcrBf4bmQe — Andy Park (@andyparkart) October 16, 2018

“Ant-Man alternate suit I designed on Ant-Man and The Wasp,” Park wrote. “An early idea was floating around that Scott might be going to the Quantum Realm so Peyton wanted me to come up with a Quantum suit & being able to see that pretty Rudd face too. Get the movie on digital/Blu-ray today!”

Ultimately, Michael Douglas ended up seeing his character through to the quantum realm rather than Rudd’s Scott Lang for a large portion of the film. In fact, it lead Douglas to be so excited about wearing a super hero suit of sorts, that he told ComicBook.com he would be interested in another outing, even in prequel form.

“Now that I see that you can have the ability to make yourself 40 years younger rather than simply having a flashback in the movie,” Douglas said. “If you can make yourself small and you can make yourself big, I should certainly hope that you can make yourself younger. I wanna give Paul [Rudd] a run for his money! I think it’s time for us to go at it mano-a-mano.”

Scott Lang’s suit will inevitably reappear in Avengers 4 as the character resurfaces in the battle against Thanos. However, Hank Pym’s quantum realm suit and the technology behind it may already have been revealed as playing a part in the Avengers’ efforts to thwart the Mad Titan.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.