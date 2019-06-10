Quentin Tarantino Praises Thor: Ragnarok as His Favorite Recent Marvel Movie

Although Quentin Tarantino is a pretty old-school film buff, the kind guy who buys up video store libraries as opposed to browsing through Netflix, he still has a love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe just like the rest of us. There are certain filmmakers who have criticized the MCU, like Avatar‘s James Cameron, but Tarantino has embraced it, binging through a lot of the franchise’s recent films over the last few months. And his favorite of the bunch? Like a lot of folks out there, Tarantino is really fond of Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok.

In the new issue of Empire Magazine, Tarantino was interviewed about his upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the subject of the MCU was brought up. He explained that he has been trying to catch up with the franchise so he can finally see Avengers: Endgame. While he might not have caught it in order, Ragnarok has been his favorite of the bunch since Avengers back in 2012.

“I haven’t been keeping up to date with them for, I guess, the last four years,” Tarantino said. “I think the only comic book movies I saw last year at theaters were Wonder Woman and Black Panther. But about a couple of weeks ago I started catching up with some of the Marvel movies so I could go see Endgame. I just finished Captain America: Civil War, so next up is Doctor Strange.”

“Actually, the last one I saw was [Thor] Ragnarok. I loved it,” he added. “It was my favourite one of the series since The Avengers – drastically my favorite.”

That should be the quote on the Blu-ray cover, right?

When you think about it a little bit, it makes sense that QT would love Ragnarok. It’s got the sort of off-beat dialogue and humor that people have come to love in Tarantino movies, just with a lot fewer F-bombs.

