There Was A Reason SPOILER Took Longer To Die In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War had fan’s leaving with plenty of emotions, but one scene in particular captivated more than any other.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a few character deaths in Avengers: Infinity War, but one of the hardest hitting involved Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Part of that involves the length of time it takes Spider-Man to fade out of existence, and there’s a reason he just doesn’t fade out quickly like the others according to lead VFX supervisor at Weta Matt Aiken (via ScreenRant).

“Spidey’s really fighting it,” Aiken said. “He definitely doesn’t want to go and he’s fighting… he’s incredibly powerful, so he’s able to withhold it for a lot longer than some of the others, but in the end he can’t withstand it.”

If you thought it was hard to watch on screen, imagine trying to watch that scene over and over again while putting it together in the editing room.

“Nobody at Weta could watch that,” Aiken said. “The first few times we watched that we all choked up, it’s an incredibly powerful performance and key moment in the film I think. There was less room to kind of smoke and mirrors it, if you like. We had to make sure that it worked really, really well, because it was so drawn out, and so it had to withhold very high levels of scrutiny because we were holding right on Spidey’s face over Tony’s shoulder, through that.”

The team worked extremely hard to make sure that the visual effects were seamless, as unlike the other deaths Spider-Man is viewed from up-close. That means the scrutiny would be times 10, and if anything was out of place it was more likely to be caught. “It was just making sure that it worked completely consistently, seamless through that trauma process,” Aiken said.

All in all they managed to pull it off, as Spider-Man scene with Tony in those last few moments is one of the most emotional and hard-hitting moments in MCU history, which is saying something when you watch the rest of Infinity War.

You can view more of our Avengers: Infinity War coverage here.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.