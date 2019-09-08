Red Hulk Gets the Perfect Introduction in This Avengers Fan Theory

Avengers: Endgame had a bunch of surprises waiting for viewers as soon as they walked through the theater doors. One surprise fans thought they might see on screen during the film was Red Hulk. Now, that didn’t come to pass, but one fan on Reddit has an idea about how the character will make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers character General Ross is the key to it all.

William Hurt’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross featured in some of the Avengers movies leading up to Avengers: Infinity War. Obviously, the company has some sort of plan for Ross heading forward. The Redditor responsible for this theory thinks that the General will take both the HYDRA infiltration of shield and Thanos’ snap badly. He will become the Red Hulk and act as a small-time bad guy in some of the Disney+ series in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the post references, Hulk’s red-skinner version was briefly considered for Endgame at one point. Co-writer Christopher Markus divulged this fact to Backstory Magazine when they asked about a strange red aura that covered Hulk when he used the Infinity Stones. He said, “I entertained the idea for about a day.” Stephen McFeely was also down to entertain the idea of Red Hulk.

“Red Hulk is a completely different thing in the comics. It wound up being, well, really we’re just saying he changes color. That’s not a character change. If there’s a future for William Hurt as a superhero, he can turn into Red Hulk,” Markus continued.

Hulk’s archfoe General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross ends up being endowed with the ability to transform into Red Hulk by A.I.M. in the comics. He was given these powers to directly combat the Hulk. Back in May, Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige said that Mark Ruffalo pitched some promising ideas for the hero.

“Many years ago, Mark came in for a meeting with us at Marvel Studios to discuss ways in which the Hulk could grow and evolve in upcoming films,” Feige typed.

“He pitched a lot of cool ideas, some of which led to what you saw in Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War and Endgame, and some of which would still be cool to see someday.”

Obviously fans think this idea would be cool to see on-screen as well. Would you like to see Red Hulk square off with the Avengers next?

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.