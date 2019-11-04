Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Praises Modern Family for the Halloween Shout Out

Thanks to the success of a billion-dollar film franchise, Deadpool is now a mainstream character without just about as much clout as Spider-Man and Iron Man. After one recent cameo on ABC’s Modern Family, Deadpool’s creator Rob Liefeld himself took to social media to express thanks to those fans of the character, pointing out the show’s “I’m not Spider-Man line,” was accurate to his initial pitch of the character to the House of Ideas nearly 30 years ago.

Between Deadpool and Deadpool 2, the franchise has grossed $1.58 billion worldwide. Both films were handed down a hard R rating, something it would appear Disney and Marvel Studios hopes to continue. “When we were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously told Variety. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

As for Deadpool 3, recent reports have suggest it’s already in development at the Feige-led studio. While Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick stopped short of confirming a script for the threequel, Wernick has previously told ComicBook.com he and Reese stay in contact with franchise lead Ryan Reynolds.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

He added, “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could. We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

