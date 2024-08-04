Rob Liefeld Says He’s Not Surprised By Deadpool & Wolverine’s Box Office Success

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters last weekend, and it’s crushing it at the box office. After having one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time, the threequel went on to surpass the worldwide totals for Deadpool, Logan, and Deadpool 2. The movie has made $824 million worldwide, and it’s expected to reach $1 billion this week. During San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook had the chance to chat with Rob Liefeld, who created Deadpool for Marvel Comics alongside Fabian Nicieza. Liefeld cameoed in the first Deadpool and Deadpool & Wolverine features a funny nod to the comics creator. During our chat with Liefeld, he revealed he’s not surprised by the threequel’s box office success.

“I knew it was gonna have a ‘2’ in it,” Liefeld said when told Deadpool & Wolverine had already made $200 million on opening day. “I’ve been telling everybody, it can clear it. People are hung up on this rating. This isn’t 10 years ago … Today’s kids don’t think in PG-13 and R, and the stuff that they get online, it’s way more advanced. So our rating, let’s go, break it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s great company to be in,” he added, referring to the other huge movies that cracked the top ten biggest openers. “They deserve it.”

You can watch our interview with Liefeld at the top of the page.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool propels Bye Bye Bye back up the charts.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. Extend Editor