Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Has a Hilarious Easter Egg for Deadpool's Creator

The newest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine includes a subtle callout to the Merc With a Mouth's creator. Marvel fans who woke up bright and early got a treat on Monday morning, with Ryan Reynolds releasing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer through his social media accounts. Unlike the first teaser trailer, which kept Hugh Jackman's Wolverine off-screen, the popular X-Man is front-and-center in the new trailer. Fans get to see a lot of Deadpool and Wolverine dropping F-bombs at each other and looking cool fighting together – and each other – and one scene in particular had an Easter egg poking fun at the man who brought Deadpool to life in the comics.

Around the 1:15 mark in the Deadpool & Wolverine official trailer, the titular duo walk out together, ready to do some battle against an unknown enemy. As they're walking, they pass by a trashed store that goes by the name "Liefeld's Just Feet." Of course, this is a nod to Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, and a subset of fans who like to poke fun at his art and how he draws feet, or excludes feet altogether. It's just the type of good-humored joke one would expect to find in a Deadpool movie, since Wade Wilson is a pro at breaking the fourth wall.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Who is returning for Deadpool & Wolverine?

The Deadpool & Wolverine cast features returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Wade's ex-fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men; Stefan Kapičić as the metal-skinned X-Man Colossus; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wade's roommate; Karan Soni as cabbie Dopinder; and Rob Delaney as Wade's co-worker Peter. Emma Corrin plays the villain Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26th.