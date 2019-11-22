Robert Downey Jr Wishes Avengers Costars Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson Happy Birthday

Robert Downey, Jr. took time out to make a Marvel-themed birthday greeting for his Avengers co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, sharing short clip from a junket interview video on Twitter, which he believes must have represented the moment the two of them figured out they had the same birthday. The clip, which you can see embedded in Downey’s tweet below, sees the two of them together, with Ruffalo saying that they had the same birthday, then turning to Johansson, who confirms it for him. Then, a cut to what we assume is the end of the interview, when they high-five, presumably because they navigated the treacherous waters of the shared-birthday question.

That may be more screen time than their characters (Black Widow for Johansson and the Hulk for Ruffalo) shared in Avengers: Endgame, after time constraints forced the studio to more or less completely drop the romantic subplot between the pair that had been building up in previous films. You can see the clip below:

This musta been the moment they found out? HBD #scruffalo @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/aOzoneiGDn — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 22, 2019

Ruffalo is an acclaimed actor with over 60 credits to his name. His best known projects, outside of The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, include Shutter Island, Now You See Me, and, of course, 13 Going On 30 (how could we forget that one!). He’s been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Johansson began taking class in theater at a young age and started her career as a child actor. She appeared in multiple commercials and nabbed roles in projects like The Horse Whisperer and The Man Who Wasn’t There. As an adult, Johansson’s role has been intensely varied. Her transition kicked off with projects like Lost in Translation and Girl with a Pearl Earring. By 2005, the actress was being scouted for bigger films such as The Island and Match Point.

