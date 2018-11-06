Robert Downey Jr. Shares the Perfect Breakfast for Captain America Star Chris Evans

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. has the perfect breakfast suggestion Captain America star Chris Evans.

Downey took to Twitter on Monday — tagging Evans, naturally — to share an image of a Captain America-themed waffle iron. You can check it out below.

As you can see, the specialty waffle iron makes the tasty breakfast treat in the shape of Captain America’s iconic shield. It seems like just the thing to make breakfast fit for The First Avenger. It also is something that would go nicely with another handy morning-oriented appliance Downey recently shared — an Iron Man single-serve Keurig-style novelty coffee maker.

The Captain Americawaffle iron might also make a nice Christmas gift for Evans, if Downey Jr. is looking for something to check off his list. The upcoming Avengers 4 may very well be the final time Evans suits up as the hero. The actor shared a message to social media last month marking the end of his work on Avengers 4 that acknowledged the honor he feels playing the character of Captain America has been for the past eight years. The message appeared to be a fond farewell to the character and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though some fans also felt it was a spoiler, something Evans clarified during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.