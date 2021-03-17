Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates “Lovers of All Things Green” on St. Patrick’s Day, Including Mark Ruffalo

✖

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is clearly a big fan of holidays. Whether he's rocking a bunny suit on Easter or channeling Sherlock Holmes on Thanksgiving, the actor never misses a chance to post about a special occasion. Of course, today is March 17th, which means Downey is honoring St. Patrick's Day. The holiday is always associated with green, so it's no surprise Downey Jr.'s post mentions Hulk star, Mark Ruffalo.

"Look, I definitely pass the ‘green test’ here in this #throwback. A celebratory #HappyStPatricksDay to all my brothers, sisters, and lovers of all things #green! 🍀💚♻️ I’m looking at you @markruffalo 💚," Downey Jr. wrote. You can check out the photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr)

While Downey Jr. is clearly happy to celebrate the Avengers whenever possible, the actor has confirmed multiple times that his MCU days are behind him. "Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep," Downey Jr. told the Hindustan Times. "I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying." When asked if he had difficulty leaving Tony after playing him for so many years, Downey said, "I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

Downey Jr. may be done, but Ruffalo will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Hulk in Disney+'s She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany. Ruffalo previously hinted that there would be a chance he'd show up on the series and even welcomed Tatiana Maslany to the family. However, the news was not officially confirmed until the Disney Investor Day live stream in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a ton of exciting information. "Did you miss the Hulk?," Ruffalo asked social media after the news broke.

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Marvel fans!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up will see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th. Currently, you can watch all nine episodes of WandaVision on Disney+.