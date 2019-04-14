Robert Downey Jr. is Dancing Up a Storm on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Tour

Avengers: Endgame is less than two weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means fans are currently being treated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast doing press for the film. One such cast member is Robert Downey Jr., the actor known best to MCU fans as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Downey Jr. has spent the majority of his press tour posting fun videos to Instagram and most of them have something wonderful in common: dancing. His latest upload shows him rocking out to some Earth Wind and Fire in South Korea.

“#day5 @avengers #press #tour #seoul #southkorea #earthwindandfire #thankyou #boogiewonderland #hair @davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle (🎥/music @jimmy_rich ),” the actor wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the video, clearly loving the actor’s commitment to his dance posts.

“This made the day,” @keegan_shepherd wrote.

“Hahaha, I’ve watched this 5 times. I wanna dance with you!,” @sparrowheadswest wrote.

It’s nice to see Tony Stark having some light-hearted fun since he’s probably in for an upcoming world of hurt on the big screen. Some fans believe the OG Avenger won’t survive the Endgame. In fact, there are a lot of sad theories floating around about it. However, some theories pan out for everyone!

In addition to killing it on the dance floor, Downey Jr. also celebrated his 54th birthday this month. Many of his fellow Avengers sent him sweet messages, including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.

In addtion to Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame stars Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

