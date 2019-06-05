Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Wants to Clean up the Earth With Robotics and AI

Now that Robert Downey Jr.‘s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close, it looks like the A-list star will be focusing his efforts on a whole new world. Downey recently appeared as the keynote speaker at Amazon’s re:MARS conference, where he announced a new initiative he is helping launch, which is called the Footprint Coalition. The goal of the Footprint Coalition is to use robotics, artificial intelligence, and technology to clean up the Earth, with the goal of reversing its carbon footprint within a decade.

“Quick disclaimer, I don’t pretend to understand the complexities we face as a species, just because I portrayed a genius in my professional life. My scholastic achievement peaked at a correctional finishing,” Downey Jr. said during the presentation (via Business Insider). “…Recently, I was at a table with super smart, impressive, expert folks about six months ago, and the following statement was made: ‘between robotics and technology, we could probably clean up the planet significantly, if not entirely within a decade.’ Being essentially a 54-year-old child, I said, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s commit to a process, let’s form a coalition.’ And that did not inspire the reaction I expected. It was dead silence.”

Downey Jr. addressed the various hurdles – bureaucracy, cooperation between governments, and the like – that would theoretically stand in the way of the Footprint Coalition, but argued that it’s too good of a cause to pass up.

“I know it’s a kumbaya type dream. It’s a logistical clusterf–k,” Downey Jr. explained. “I’m down with dedicating myself to maybe one small part of making good on that statement, even in abject failure, it’s still the best idea I’ve ever had.”

He also specifically cited his role as the MCU’s Tony Stark/Iron Man as an inspiration, saying that the character went from “a soulless war profiteer to a man who was willing to sacrifice himself for the good of the community.”

Downey Jr. hinted that the Coalition will become a reality in April of 2020, and that he’s going to spend “the next eleven years” working on the project. He even dropped a joke about Tony Stark’s post-Avengers: Endgame fate into the presentation.

“I’ve got to do something.” Downey Jr. joked. “I’m unemployed.”

Footprint Coalition’s website is still in the works, but it currently provides a submission form to allow fans to sign up for more information.

