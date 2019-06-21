Avengers: Endgame BTS Video Reveals How Iron Man’s Heartbreaking Snap Really Happened

Avengers: Endgame may have been released in theaters two months ago, but that’s not stopping the folks involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe film from continuing to share behind-the-scenes content. The latest BTS video comes from Jimmy Rich, who has served as Robert Downey Jr’s assistant during most of his films since 2003. Vanity Fair once described Rich, who rocks an Iron Man tattoo, as a “do-everything body man” (he sounds like the real life Happy Hogan!). Rich’s latest Instagram video shows a new look at Tony Stark’s epic snap that saved the world.

As you can see, the video features Downey Jr. proclaiming “I am…” before snapping his fingers to defeat Thanos. For more content from Rich, you can follow him on Instagram here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, getting emotional about Tony’s ending all over again.

“Jimmy stop making us cry, this is not fair,” @alddizzle wrote.

“This will go down as one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history,” @goldhardsteel added.

“Is this even allowed? Why are you playing with our feelings Jimmy?,” @demydzl joked.

If you’re hoping to see Downey Jr. play Iron Man on the big screen again, you’re in luck, because it was recently revealed that Avengers: Endgame will be getting re-released in theaters with an extra six minutes of footage. Fans can expect to catch the latest version of the Marvel film next weekend.

In addition to Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.