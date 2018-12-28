Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Robert Downey Jr.’s Contract Ending With ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame will live up to its title, as the film will end the current era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, and likely a few central character arcs as well.

Behind the scenes, Marvel Studios will see some of its most prominent stars fulfill their Marvel Cinematic Universe contracts in full when Avengers: Endgame comes out, and the biggest loss fans expect is none other than Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man. We’ve known for some time that Downey is but one big MCU contract ending with Avengers: Endgame, as Captain America actor Chris Evans previously revealed that he, Downey, and Chris Hemsworth are all contractually done as of this fourth Avengers movie:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up,” Evans said. “So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

Old News, New Freak out

However, apparently not everyone has gotten the sad memo about the MCU’s potentially huge changing of the guard after Avengers: Endgame. When this tweet of “breaking news” (not so much) dropped on a RDJ fan account in the UK, proclaiming that Robert Downey Jr.’s contract is done after Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans started flipping out like it was new news.

Scroll below to see the current state of panic within the MCU fandom:

Our Soul Stone

I have serious doubts on my love for avengers after hearing this news ! #Avengers #NotHappy https://t.co/ljAmRwMxkJ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 26, 2018

This fan (and so many others) may be about to lose the thing closest to her heart in the MCU.

Real-Life Harm

if robert downey jr’s contract really ends with avengers: endgame so next year will be the last time we see tony stark in the big screen i’m gonna kill myself 🙂 — daddy stark ⎊ (@woIvern) December 24, 2018

While we’re pretty sure this fan is joking, we’re not sure RDJ leaving the MCU couldn’t do real-world harm to some fans!

“Hello Darkness My Old Friend…”

“Robert Downey Jr’s contract ends with Avengers Endgame” pic.twitter.com/oe496jlRWI — Laru saw Aquaman (@hiddlesherlock) December 24, 2018

You can practically hear that song playing in the background of this one…

Lump of Coal

All I want for Christmas is for @RobertDowneyJr’s contract to be renewed with marvel because I’m just way too attached to let go this soon.. and yes, it feels too soon it will feel too soon forever ?? goodnight — It’s not like Tony Stark to give up&die so he wont (@Tonys_Iron_Girl) December 24, 2018

This fan hasn’t yet gotten what she wanted for Christmas 2018.

Fan Contract Expired

Also my contract end with #Marvel to watch #mcu movies after #AvengersEndgame . — Nikhil Gajanan Parihar (@pariharnikhil7) December 27, 2018

This fan represents a very real statistical percentage of Marvel moviegoers who will no longer be on board if RDJ leaves the MCU.

Say It Ain’t So, Tony!

@RobertDowneyJr pls tell me that you are renewing your contract please im not ready to let Tony and u go pic.twitter.com/nmX9NRsU4e — deeksha (@shawnsstark) December 26, 2018

Pleas have been going out to RDJ to squash this speculation with a contract renewal announcement. So far, nothing.

The Petition

PETITION FOR ROBERT DOWNEY JR. TO RENEW CONTRACT PLEASE. https://t.co/2iv8TxqS7H — Zar (@ZarDonato) December 26, 2018

As with any big change in a geek culture movie, there is now a petition against RDJ leaving. Not sure how that would get enforced.

Willing to Let Go

Contract can be renewed but he played enough #ironman roles for over a decade now @RobertDowneyJr it’s more than enough now let him concentrate on new roles of his life and new movies ,keep us entertained in with different roles ! — JAYARAJ RG (@JAYARAJRG19) December 26, 2018

This fan is probably in the minority as someone who is willing to let RDJ move on to other roles.

How about you? Are you ready for the end of RDJ’s Tony Stark in the MCU after Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.