Robert Downey, Jr. Remembers His Father Robert Downey, Sr. in Touching Post

The sad news broke earlier today that Robert Downey, Sr. passed away at age 85. The actor/filmmaker was known for an array of films, including Putney Swope, which he directed back in 1969. Of course, Downey was also the father of Robert Downey, Jr., the actor best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The younger Downey took to Instagram today to pay tribute to his father in a touching post.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021… Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s .. He was a true maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably optimistic throughout.. According to my stepmom's calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you," the actor wrote. You can view his post below:

In addition to directing and acting, the older Downey worked as a cinematographer, second unit director, and more. He also had roles in shows such as Matlock and Tales of the City, as well as cameo appearances films such as Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia and Boogie Nights. Downey was married three times throughout his life and is survived by his son as well as his daughter Allyson, who were both born from his first marriage to Elsie Ann Downey. It was reported that his current wife, Rosemary Rogers, was with him when he passed.

This has certainly been a rough year for Robert Downey, Jr., who lost his longtime friend and personal assistant, Jimmy Rich, in a tragic accident back in May. "This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy," Downey wrote on Instagram. "He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career."

Downey, Jr. has also been busy working with the Footprint Coalition, an organization he founded that is "a coalition of investors, donors, and storytellers committed to scaling technologies to restore our planet." Recently, a billboard was spotted in Los Angeles that asked Marvel Studios to bring back Tony Stark. However, it's unlikely Downey, Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor recently confirmed once again that his MCU days are behind him.

Our thoughts are with the Downey family at this time.

