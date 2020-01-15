Robert Downey Jr. Says “We’ll See” About Iron Man Return

Even though Robert Downey Jr. has moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, people are still curious over whether or not he could return as Iron Man in the future. But for now he’s focused on other acting projects, including the forthcoming live-action adventure movie Dolittle. So while he’s currently busy focusing on the business of animals, he’s also not ruling out a return to playing Tony Stark after some time away from Marvel Studios. Downey was asked about a possible comeback while he was promoting Dolittle on The TODAY Show.

While fans might be hoping for a definitive answer, Downey’s reply doesn’t kill all hope of an Iron Man return.

“I’m not sure. Are we in bargaining now?” Downey explained, alluding to his Marvel Studios contract being fulfilled. “I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see.”

This is just the latest in the ongoing saga of Downey’s murky Marvel future, and he’ll continue being asked about the top anytime he makes a public appearance. Now that he’s in the full swing of promotion for Dolittle, this particular topic is on everyone’s mind.

When asked if it was hard to leave the MCU, Downey joked that it was easy when the money ran dry.

“The contract was up, no problem,” Downey said to Yahoo! “When the wires stopped coming through, I was more than ready to let go.”

He also teased a possible future with Marvel down the line, while making it clear there are no immediate plans for Iron Man’s revival.

“Yeah, anything could happen. I’m really enjoying…” Downey told EXTRA, continuing, “As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project.”

We’ll see what the future holds for Iron Man and a possible resurrection in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans shouldn’t expect much more than an already-filmed cameo in Black Widow later this year.

For now, fans can see Downey in Dolittle premiering this week on Friday, January 17th.