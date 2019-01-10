Robert Downey Jr. Looking to Team up With Mark Ruffalo to Give Science Bros. Help to ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans

Captain America himself Chris Evans may not be thrilled with smart technology, but not to worry. The Science Bros. are there to help.

Earlier today, Evans took to Twitter with a short rant in the form of a letter to smart technology. While it’s unclear exactly what about the tech failed Evans, something clearly was giving the Captain America actor trouble.

“Dear All Technology, Remember the 90’s when you just WORKED??? I don’t need a ‘smart’ feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You’re a major pain in all of our asses. You’re not worth it. Signed, Everyone.” Evans wrote.

Now, generally-speaking a tweet isn’t going to solve your smart tech problems. Unless, that is, you happen to be friends with the Science Bros., Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. After seeing Evans’ tweet, Downey replied with a call to action for himself and Ruffalo to come tutor their Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star.

As fans of the MCU know, the Science Bros. refers to the fan-favorite friendship and bond between Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk and Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man. The term comes from Marvel fan fiction and refers to the fact that the two are, well, science guys. Downey Jr. has also taken the nickname and used it on social media as well, often tagging posts and photos with the designation. Ruffalo himself has also gotten into the act as last summer he shared a photo of Downey kissing his cheek with the hashtag ‘#ScienceBrosBeforeSeaLions’.

However, ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War last year, Downey jokingly declared Science Bros. over now that he had worked with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch. It seems then that when it comes to supporting their fellow Avengers star, though, nothing is asking too much — including getting the Science Bros. back together.

It’s just the latest in friendly trolling and interaction amongst the Avengers franchise co-stars. Back in November, Ruffalo and Evans took turns sharing one another’s old school photos on Twitter noting how much they wish they could have been friends with their adorably awkward counterparts during their adolescent years.

As for the status of the Science Bros. in the MCU, while both Tony and Bruce survived Thanos’ snap, Tony is lost in space and running out of oxygen in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, making things look not so great for a Science Bros. reunion on the big screen.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.