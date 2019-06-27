Robert Downey Jr. Wants Avengers: Endgame To Make History By Passing Avatar

Avengers: Endgame has cemented itself in second place regarding the all-time highest grossing movies, but it’s aiming for the top spot, and to do that it has to beat out James Cameron’s Avatar. That film currently sits atop the list with $2.788 billion worldwide, and while Avengers: Endgame is closing the gap at $2,751.4 billion, it needs a few more big sprints to clear that hurdle. That’s why Marvel Studios is adding some extra goodies to the theatrical release of Endgame to pull fans in for another go, and Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. is making it clear that he wants the Marvel epic to take the crown when all is said and done.

Downey Jr shared some fan art on his Instagram account with the caption “Wanna make history? The #GAME has yet to #END! Avengers rerelease… #AvengersEndgame #TeamStark special thanx @ogpepper on IG”. It seems the Avenger wants Endgame to be on top after it officially leaves theaters, and many Marvel fans feel the same way.

At the moment Endgame sits $36.6 million shy of Avatar, which may not sound like a lot but as Endgame loses more showings and other movies crowd the marketplace, accomplishing that feat will become more and more difficult. That’s not saying Marvel can’t make it happen of course, but it won’t be a walk in the park.

Now, it’s important to mention that Marvel is doing exactly the same thing Avatar did to achieve that record in the first place. Endgame has actually already surpassed the original box office totals of Avatar, but that movie got a reissue to add on some extra box office dollars, and now Marvel Studios is following suit with Endgame.

As for what that includes, Marvel Studios is including a special intro for the film with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as an unfinished deleted scene and an extended preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Whether or not that will be enough to clear the record remains to be seen, but we’re willing to bet Marvel has a plan C if that can’t nab the record.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd