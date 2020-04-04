Marvel Fans Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.’s Birthday

He is Iron Man and, as of today, he is 55-years-old. Robert Downey Jr. brought Iron Man to life for more than 10 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his final bow in Avengers: Endgame (or did he?), but Marvel fans haven’t forgotten his role in the shared universe. They’ve taken to Twitter to extend their happy birthday wishes to the actor. Even Chris Evans got in on it, letting Downey know that he still loves him 3000. You can take a look at some of what fans are saying below, and feel free to send Downey your own birthday wishes on social media.
There have been rumors that Downey could have a cameo appearance in the upcoming (and recently rescheduled) Black Widow. The film takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. That means it’s possible the “cameo” reuses footage from Civil War. Downey claims ignorance either way. “Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed,” Downey told Entertainment Tonight. “They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know.”
Downey did pull out the old Iron Man repulsors not long ago. He’s also left the door to returning to the role of Iron Man ajar. “I’m not sure. Are we in bargaining now?” Downey said. “I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see.”
“Yeah, anything could happen,” Downey said in another interview, “As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project.”
In another interview, Downey seemed even more at ease with his retirement from superhero life. “The war for me is over,” he said. “I personally have alighted to greener pastures.”
In a separate interview, he said that it’s a mindset he shares with Evans, who stepped out of his longrunning role as Captain America. “We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations,” Downey said. “There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”
