Rocket Challenges Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

With just five days left until Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters, Marvel Studios is getting ready to unleash the biggest superhero crossover in film history. But after the losses felt in Avengers: Infinity War, the heroes will have to dig deep if they want to defeat Thanos and save all of the lives lost. And who better to give them a pep talk than Rocket Raccoon?

In a brand new TV spot that aired on ESPN during the NBA Playoffs, Rocket chastises Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as they board his ship: “Alright Avengers, time to live up to your name.” Watch it in the clip above!

Fans are excited for this epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga, and it will bring together many fan-favorite heroes in a confrontation against the Mad Titan. Rocket will be an honorary Avenger for this mission, as will his frenemy Nebula, played by Karen Gillan.

The actress opened up in an interview with the Toronto Sun, explaining that fans will not be disappointed in what’s in store.

“It’s going to be the best superhero movie of all time,” Gillan said. “Even if you’ve never seen these characters before, it doesn’t matter. You can still jump onboard and you’re going to have a whale of a time.”

But because this is the end of an epic saga, fans should expect some tear-jerking moments. And it’s also the longest film in Marvel Studios’ history, and Gillan is offering some warnings before fans head to the theater.

“What can I tell you? Here’s the part where I try to answer a question without saying anything at all,” Gillan explained. “I think we’re warning people to bring tissues and diapers into the cinema (laughs). The diapers are because it’s over three hours long and you need to not leave because it’s going to be that good. I think you can expect incredible fight sequences, which is not a shocker. It’s going to be this amazing grand finale, and if you’ve been following these characters for the last 10 years, I think you’re going to leave overly satisfied.”

We’ll find out how it all wraps up when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

