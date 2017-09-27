This Bomber Jacket Is Maximum Rocket Raccoon

There ain’t no thing like Rocket Raccoon, except you when you wear this Guardians of the Galaxy bomber jacket. It doesn’t get more Rocket Raccoon than this.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rocket Raccoon bomber jacket is available to order here for $89.99. That’s not cheap, but it does look pretty warm with the thick layer of faux fur. Plus it has little raccoon ears on the hood! Even if people don’t recognize the Rocket Raccoon reference here, they’ll just think you look like a cute bear cub in a vest or something. You can’t go wrong.

And while you’re throwing around money on this jacket, you might as well go all out with a Groot backpack. Better yet, you can get a Rocket Raccoon backpack buddy for only $15 right now and get real weird with this. Little Rocket and Big Rocket. I love it. Check out the full specs below and continue on to the gallery for additional images.

• Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon Jacket

• Officially-licensed Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise

• Furry hooded jacket turns you into Rocket Raccoon, without using illegal genetic experiments or cybernetics

• Perfect gift for the wisecracking one-of-a-kind galaxy-saver in your life

• Fur sleeves and hood, raccoon ears on hood

• Faux fur, that is – no trash pandas were harmed in the making of this jacket

• 2 zippered side pockets

• Elastic waist and cuffs

• No extra insulation – it’s like a fuzzy warm hoodie, or a fall jacket

• Materials: Body: 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Sleeve/hood fur 80% acrylic, 20% polyester. Sleeve/hood lining 100% polyester. RIB 97% polyester, 3% spandex.

• Care Instructions: Do not machine wash. Do not tumble dry. Do not wash. Dry clean only.