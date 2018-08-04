Rocket Raccoon’s “Space dogs” Line in ‘Infinity War’ Came From A Kid At A Test Screening

Sometimes great suggestions can come from surprising places, and that goes for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War too.

It turns out one of Rocket Raccoon‘s best lines actually owes its origin to a child at a test screening, something the team behind Infinity War revealed during the Blu-ray/DVD commentary. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus watched the scene where the Outriders are making their way through Wakanda’s force field and revealed where Rocket’s space dogs line came from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFeely said: “Here come the Space Outriders”, with Markus adding “The hounds.” Anthony then alluded to the line’s origin, saying “You never told the space dog story before.”

“What’s the Space Dog story?’ McFeely asked.

“Well, there was a focus group after one of the test screenings,” Anthony Russo said. “Somebody was commenting on something that happened in this section of the film, and he said, “You know those space dogs?” He referred to them as space dogs.”

“So he thought it was hilarious, so he incorporated it into Bradly Cooper’s read,” Joe Russo said.

Anthony was pretty proud of that, saying “Now, Rocket refers to them as space dogs when he’s shooting at them. He’s like “Come on, space dogs!”

Just goes to show you never know where inspiration is going to come from.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Peter Dinklage as Eitri, Benedict Wong as Wong, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, with Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, with Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.