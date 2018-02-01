Rotten Tomatoes Issues Statement On Plot To Sabotage ‘Black Panther’s Audience Score

First, it was Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and now Rotten Tomatoes will also have a fight on its hands with Black Panther.

The review aggregator has been in the news a great deal lately, thanks to some trying to hack its various rating systems and mess with the audience score. Rotten Tomatoes isn’t taking this lying down and released an official statement about a new group of DC fans that want to make sure Black Panther’s audience score stays low (via The Wrap).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible.”

That is all in response to the Facebook group “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes”, which set up an event so that those who join can rate the film with a low score en masse. The created the event with the following description.

“Given the massive success of the audience review rigging on the Rotten Tomatoes site for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ and due to the sudden rise in those disgruntled with Disney business practices among other factors especially due to the corporate manipulations which created falsified bad press for the DCEU, I feel that it’s time to strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them,” wrote the event creator. “I’ll be making events like this for ‘Infinity War’ and the Netflix shows etc so we can rally together to truly make a difference…If you want to spread spoilers to Marvel fanboys, use this event as a platform to inform us of targets!”

The Last Jedi score they are referring to has been disputed by Rotten Tomatoes, who say that no scores were changed and that they remain 100% authentic.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.