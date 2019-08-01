Marvel’s Runaways Officially Announces Crossover With Cloak & Dagger

Fans have been begging for Marvel’s two critically-acclaimed teen dramas to crossover with one another, and now it’s finally happening. On Thursday morning, Marvel and Hulu announced that Runaways and Cloak & Dagger would actually be crossing over later this year.

The announcement was made via a video featuring the the casts of both shows. The cast of Runaways talked a bit about the upcoming season of their series before the panned over to reveal Cloak & Dagger stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. Together, the entire group confirmed that there would be a single crossover episode in Runaways Season 3, which arrives on Hulu in December.

You can watch the official announcement video below!

“It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner,” said Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb. “Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at.”

The “hinted at” part is a bit of understatement. While the crossover between the two shows had largely been speculation and wishes from fans, the Season 2 finale of Cloak & Dagger all but confirmed that the crossover was imminent. The season ended with Tandy and Tyrone on a bus away from New Orleans, talking about a lead they were given from Detective O’Reilly (Emma Lahana). They mention something about the bodies of dead girls washing up on a beach, which directly connects to the story of the first season of Runaways.

The third season of Marvel’s Runaways will launch on Hulu on December 13th, with all 10 episodes being released at once. Cloak & Dagger still has yet to be renewed for a second season, though there’s a good chance some more news about the series could arrive after the Runaways crossover takes place.

