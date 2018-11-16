Marvel’s Jeph Loeb Teases Possible Crossover Between ‘Runaways’ and ‘Cloak & Dagger’

Fans of the two newest properties set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be excited to find out the pair of shows could be having a crossover sooner rather than later. That is, of course, if Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb gets his wish.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Loeb hinted that Hulu’s Runaways could crossover with Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger.

“What we like what Josh [Schwartz] and Steph [Savage] is that this [Runaways] is a show that can stay on its own,” Loeb told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“It can reference the rest of the world, but it’s true to teenagers — they’re not interested in what Tony Stark is doing this week or what Matt Murdock is doing this week but they might be interested in a couple of kids who live down in New Orleans and what’s going on there.”

That’s fitting because both Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen have been members of the Runaways team at some point along in the Marvel comics mythos. Now that the characters are played by Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt, respectively, that’s a scenario that’s entirely plausible in live-action.

In fact, Cloak & Dagger showrunner and executive producer Joe Pokaski has previously said the powers that be have had conversations on how to make crossovers happen.

“We’ve had some exciting conversations about how we could artfully cross Tandy and Tyrone over [to other Marvel properties],” Pokaski explained. “The beauty of these two is that they can show up anywhere [and it makes sense].”

Joseph and Holt both agreed with the sentiment. Earlier this summer, the two stars of Cloak & Dagger spoke to the potential of crossovers during roundtable discussions with reporters.

“We hope so. I feel like if there is going to be a crossover it will be with the Runaways, just because it makes sense,” Holt said. “We also just like them as a cast.”

“I think it would just make a lot of sense, and I think they also crossover in the comics as well,” Holt elaborated. “So hopefully there will be an opportunity there somewhere. But yeah, we’ll see.”

This year’s pilot episode of Cloak & Dagger was the highest-rated debut for a show on Freeform in the past two years, tallying over 1.6 million viewers.

Cloak & Dagger has been renewed for a second season and is slated to premiere sometime next year while the second season of Runaways debuts December 21 on Hulu.

